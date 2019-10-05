Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Analysts See $0.60 EPS; Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (VIPS) Shorts Down By 2.41%

Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:VIPS) had a decrease of 2.41% in short interest. VIPS’s SI was 13.56 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.41% from 13.89 million shares previously. With 6.95 million avg volume, 2 days are for Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:VIPS)’s short sellers to cover VIPS’s short positions. The SI to Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share’s float is 2.36%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 2.12M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M

Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. BXMT’s profit would be $80.69 million giving it 14.93 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 741,089 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It has a 14.42 P/E ratio. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 21,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Management holds 0.03% or 13,789 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Menta Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 39,056 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp. Advsr Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 839,303 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 123,896 shares. Pinnacle Prns Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication invested in 0.02% or 36,079 shares. Pecaut And has invested 0.24% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 18,719 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,447 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn accumulated 717,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 56,270 shares.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 19.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

