Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Analysts See $0.60 EPS; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 26.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp acquired 416,448 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 1.99 million shares with $219.84 million value, up from 1.57 million last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,891 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN

Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. BXMT’s profit would be $80.57 million giving it 14.89 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 664,237 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Counsel Inc has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Spirit Of America Corp New York owns 42,972 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory L P holds 281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,408 shares. 20,800 were reported by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company. E&G Lp owns 9,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stanley holds 0.41% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 48,014 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 129,400 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 19,789 shares. Fin Advantage holds 2.25% or 92,263 shares. United Advisers Llc accumulated 300,882 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 19,505 are held by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corp.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) stake by 4.62 million shares to 1.64M valued at $74.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cigna Corp (Put) stake by 205,000 shares and now owns 1.18 million shares. American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity. SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21 million worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested in 44,594 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 44,126 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 3,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 38,728 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alpine Glob Ltd Com has invested 3.21% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Omni Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 6.12% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.05 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 5,826 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 30,167 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,490 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Longfellow Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,999 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Aperio Lc reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 78,941 shares.

