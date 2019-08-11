Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) Stock Value Declined While Tradition Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.43 Million; Thiel Macro Cut Lennar (LEN) Holding by $4.90 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 42,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 47,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 376,083 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.71 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Management holds 1.33% or 458,436 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 410,244 shares. Campbell Comm Adviser Limited Liability Company owns 7,947 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2.49 million shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 82,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 43,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 101,165 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 36,792 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 235,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 750 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Raymond James Fin Service Advisors accumulated 0% or 31,568 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Blackstone Gp Limited Partnership holds 5.35 million shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 10,085 shares to 25,180 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 18,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.24M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 9,690 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 18,122 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling owns 282 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co has 4.53 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Dubuque Commercial Bank Company, Iowa-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Gagnon Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 6,752 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 12.73M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5,198 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 1.21 million shares. 1.76M are owned by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4.04 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkwood Limited Liability invested in 79,453 shares. 478 are held by Sun Life.