Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) Market Value Declined While Tradition Capital Management Lowered by $1.43 Million Its Holding; Embraer Sa (ERJ) Holding Has Boosted by Oldfield Partners Llp

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.85M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.11M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.24M, up from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 491,347 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REVENUE BRL5.65B; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.73B; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 1ST E2 190 JET TO NORWAY’S WIDERØE; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Embraer files Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2017; 22/03/2018 – Jane’s Defence: Chilean Air Force receives more Embraer Super Tucanos; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 42,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 47,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 839,725 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has 5,000 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 105,860 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1.11 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 690,284 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Laurion Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 52,356 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,067 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.01% or 102,397 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc has 669 shares. Brave Asset Management Incorporated invested in 91,836 shares. California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cornerstone reported 76 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $82.33M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Series (SPY) by 3,145 shares to 30,410 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 10,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).