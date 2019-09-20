Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to pay $0.62 on Oct 15, 2019; Boston Properties (BXP)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Boston Properties Inc (BXP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 186 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 179 sold and decreased positions in Boston Properties Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 377.98 million shares, up from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boston Properties Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 143 Increased: 144 New Position: 42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) is expected to pay $0.62 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:BXMT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s current price of $36.44 translates into 1.70% yield. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 742,997 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. The company has market cap of $20.10 billion. The Company’s properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. It has a 38.02 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, the firm owned interests in 147 properties, totaling approximately 49.8 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 11.2 million square feet.

Invesco Ltd. holds 7.43% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. for 241.49 million shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 1.70 million shares or 7.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has 6.21% invested in the company for 6.53 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 5.16% in the stock. Adelante Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 657,266 shares.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.03M for 18.47 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

