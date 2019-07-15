Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Market Value Rose While Dean Investment Associates Lowered Position by $435,438; Profire Energy (PFIE) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 12,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 80,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 549,830 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 430,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 147,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 577,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 84,272 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE)

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.60M for 14.27 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Mgmt has 10,700 shares. Essex Service reported 9,050 shares. 500 are held by Optimum Invest. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 175,048 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 100,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 226,129 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com holds 20,800 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Lazard Asset Mngmt holds 240,700 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 0.07% or 16,225 shares in its portfolio. Orinda Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 50,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 1,414 shares. Cap Ok accumulated 0.25% or 66,351 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Us Bancorporation De has 20,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 33,615 shares to 109,141 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 14,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management Commerce accumulated 12,713 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage owns 51,400 shares. 8,101 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Essex Investment Commerce Limited Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Westwood Management Il accumulated 80,000 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 17,858 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Foundry Prns Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 252,600 shares. Penn Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 211,643 shares. Amer Interest Gru stated it has 15,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.03% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). 74,628 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 70,425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leo Holdings Corp by 80,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 36,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PFIE’s profit will be $1.42 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Profire Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

