Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Holder Lsv Asset Management Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Intact Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 187,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 250,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 437,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 43,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.42M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 33,840 shares to 5.59 million shares, valued at $424.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 195,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 12.19M shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 6,224 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Lc reported 83,950 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 2,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 660,027 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Metropolitan Life Ins has 32,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 348,037 are owned by Garrison Bradford & Associate. Stephens Ar owns 7,627 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 736 shares or 0% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associate accumulated 0.17% or 15,475 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21,085 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,800 shares to 77,600 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,100 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).