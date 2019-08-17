Blackstone Mortgage Tru (BXMT) Valuation Declined While Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Enerplus (ERF) Share Price Declined While Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lowered Holding by $1.59 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tru (BXMT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 92,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.30M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Tru for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 198,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 6.77M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.75 million, down from 6.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 1.05M shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 54,162 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $91.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 83,950 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Orinda Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.96% or 50,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc owns 31,568 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 13,570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Ok owns 66,351 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 32,807 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 20,860 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 750 were reported by First Manhattan. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 518,816 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Arcadia Inv Mi has invested 0.05% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). American Int Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 72,905 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gruss And Inc holds 4% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 110,659 shares.