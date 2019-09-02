Blackstone Group LP Upped Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $2.56 Million; As Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 743,295 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 37,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 5,545 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 43,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 1.25 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares to 16.13 million shares, valued at $282.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179.95M shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 93,336 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 954,200 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 101,165 shares. Naples Limited Liability reported 0.28% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 1.11M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested in 0% or 2,077 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma stated it has 50,742 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,186 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 35,571 shares. Mraz Amerine & reported 15,475 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 21,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Cap Advsr holds 2.02% or 193,367 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 2.06M shares.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $149.91 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 82,700 shares. 35,900 are owned by Horseman Cap Ltd. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,904 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.38% or 10,130 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 17,021 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 8 shares. 188 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated. Overbrook Management has 0.06% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 4,825 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 20,192 shares. Korea Invest reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership owns 4,412 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 7,547 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 15,061 shares to 191,057 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).