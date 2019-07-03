Blackstone Group LP Trimmed Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding by $46.00 Million; Share Price Rose; Great Lakes Advisors Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Raised by $318,836

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 1,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,653 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 9,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 194,777 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $44.72 million activity. Shares for $601,200 were sold by GRAY R BRADLEY on Wednesday, January 9. $43.24 million worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P..