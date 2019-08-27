Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Shareholder Caz Investments LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $431,800 as Share Value Rose; Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,708 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 75,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 15.11 million shares traded or 96.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/03/2018 – ZELL SAYS GRAY IS VERY SMART, WILL DO GREAT JOB AT BLACKSTONE; 09/04/2018 – Blackstone Hires Yan Yan to Join Real Estate Team in Asia; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – UPDATES ON TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Intend to Distribute Portion of After-Tax Proceeds to Unitholders, Resulting in Expected Incremental 30c/Unit to Be Distributed Over Next 3 Qtrs; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GATHERS $1.75 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECONDARIES; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 09/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS BUILDING RISK ANALYTICS AS PART OF INSURANCE PUSH; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Com Delaware holds 273,931 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca invested in 0.12% or 2,333 shares. 196,351 are owned by Parsec Financial. Scott & Selber owns 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,899 shares. Canandaigua State Bank holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,028 shares. The Florida-based Cap City Co Fl has invested 2.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 80,452 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 28,305 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Sabal Tru has 233,619 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Nexus Invest reported 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natixis accumulated 688,777 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 1.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brandywine Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.15M shares or 2.08% of the stock. Atlas Browninc owns 30,726 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Foothills Asset Mgmt has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 33,555 shares to 160,485 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 08/26: (PRTA) (CAL) (JNJ) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.