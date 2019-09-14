Blackstone Group LP Stake in Redwood Tr (RWT) Decreased by $11.00 Million; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53 million, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 960,335 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 743,109 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Non-GAAP Core EPS 60c; 07/03/2018 8minutenergy Celebrates Completion of 26 Megawatt Redwood 4 Solar Farm; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 10 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh holds 2,440 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Fil Limited reported 0.01% stake. Bowen Hanes stated it has 197,610 shares. Natixis holds 24,434 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.25% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 183,353 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,909 shares. Blackrock has 18.56 million shares. Cordasco Finance Network holds 0.02% or 93 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 4.14M shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 300,000 were reported by Cap Glob Investors. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.06% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 23,852 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. The insider BROWN GREGORY Q sold $46.79 million.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 884,900 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $748.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centric Brands Inc by 300,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

