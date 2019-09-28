Blackstone Group LP Stake in Danaher (DHR) Lifted by $4.96 Million; Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) as Stock Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 83,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 181,814 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.14 million, down from 265,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 460,798 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 34,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.73M, up from 250,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.48M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Transports For 2020 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Old Dominion Sees Continued Tonnage Weakness In July – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Traded Down in May – Motley Fool” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.82 million for 19.91 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 619,650 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $113.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 47,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,506 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited owns 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 208,825 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 7,400 shares. Spf Beheer Bv reported 3.07% stake. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 43,979 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.18% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 40,920 shares. 2,422 are held by Intrust Bank & Trust Na. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 14,988 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 9,500 shares. Moreover, Windham Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.1% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Smithfield invested in 2,560 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 294,363 shares in its portfolio. Sib Ltd Liability Co holds 15.31% or 134,044 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 9,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bluestein R H & has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,000 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 421,800 shares to 552,000 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avrobio Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Envista launches IPO roadshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Envista prices its IPO at $22 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Powershares Water Resource ETF Is Steaminâ€™ – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.