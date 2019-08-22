Blackstone Group LP Stake In Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Was Has Boosted; Qv Investors Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $8.46 Million

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 69,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 137,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85 million, down from 206,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 156,143 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 30,997 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ally Fin Inc has 0.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,000 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel owns 30,435 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19.51 million shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 11.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shelter Retirement Plan has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Valley National Advisers holds 0.91% or 25,991 shares. Roberts Glore Com Il reported 2.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Willow Creek Wealth invested in 0.13% or 2,140 shares. Fragasso Gp Inc holds 25,385 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. 451,169 are held by Huntington Bancshares. Laurion Mgmt LP stated it has 15,599 shares. Hennessy Inc has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). London Co Of Virginia stated it has 2,116 shares. Monetary Management Group Incorporated invested 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Telos Mgmt accumulated 34,580 shares or 1.32% of the stock.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.09 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 45,179 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 20,400 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc holds 36,792 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Meridian Counsel reported 78,941 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 46,872 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 8,388 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 767,995 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,608 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel Financial owns 87,183 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 0.06% or 263,132 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares to 87,217 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.