Blackstone Group LP Position In Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Was Raised; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 43,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 809,709 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.83M, down from 853,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey)

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 622,828 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Shares for $22,583 were sold by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00M shares to 179.95M shares, valued at $4.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 1.70M shares to 5.49M shares, valued at $406.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 74,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

