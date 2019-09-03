Blackstone Group LP Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Increased by $2.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Lifted Position by $154.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 6.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 47.11M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 billion, up from 40.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 3.08M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 256,032 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44,815 shares to 6.30M shares, valued at $1.56 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 60,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advantage owns 2.26% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 91,744 shares. Bartlett And Communications Lc reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 20,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 167 shares. Jrm Investment Counsel reported 345,500 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Dean Investment Llc holds 0.34% or 67,750 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc accumulated 2.49M shares. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.82% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 246,454 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 89,530 were reported by Beck Management Limited Liability Co.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares to 87,217 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

