Blackstone Group LP Maintains Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. It closed at $35.36 lastly. It is down 7.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 12,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 15,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. On Friday, February 8 Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 654 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 71,976 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 39,754 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 3,175 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 1,330 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 241,649 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 24,366 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Financial Advantage Incorporated stated it has 91,744 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 662,475 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 31,568 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 14,300 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 24,158 shares. 20,250 are owned by New England Research. Beck Cap Ltd has 89,530 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. 445 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Argi Investment Ser Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,238 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 66,400 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $17.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 20,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).