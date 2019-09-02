Blackstone Group LP Maintains Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) Increased by $336,600 as Valuation Rose

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 743,295 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 1.07M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares to 164,175 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,217 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,165 are owned by Cambridge Research Advsr. Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2,026 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 736 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,336 shares. Barnett & accumulated 0.19% or 9,432 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 1.11 million shares. Pecaut Co has 8,097 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 14,386 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 226,129 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Raymond James Assoc owns 102,397 shares.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.