Blackstone Group LP Lowered Holding in Redwood Tr (RWT) by $11.00 Million; Ejf Capital Has Boosted Eagle Bancorp Mont (EBMT) Position by $1.20 Million as Market Value Rose

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 139,307 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 07/03/2018 8minutenergy Celebrates Completion of 26 Megawatt Redwood 4 Solar Farm; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Net $47M

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Mont Inc (EBMT) by 21.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 425,222 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06 million, up from 350,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Mont Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66M market cap company. It closed at $17.28 lastly. It is down 7.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 158,982 shares to 5.51 million shares, valued at $195.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centric Brands Inc by 300,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt And Research stated it has 62,000 shares. 12,087 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advisors Lc. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Wolverine Asset invested in 0.01% or 57,490 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Tortoise Inv Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 321,792 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 213,679 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 4,917 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Td Asset Management accumulated 61,400 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 70,000 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 195,752 shares.

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.14M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares to 431,659 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 282,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,821 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).