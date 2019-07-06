Blackstone Group LP Increases Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); Genl Dynamics (GD) Holder Torray Increased Stake by $2.95 Million as Stock Value Declined

Torray Llc increased its stake in Genl Dynamics Corp (GD) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 17,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 48,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Genl Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 385,144 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 622,828 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4,552 shares to 220,087 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 4,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,439 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corporation invested in 387,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 349,809 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 3,559 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,422 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.1% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dana Inv Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,379 shares. Hills Fincl Bank And holds 0.15% or 3,366 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 1.26% or 75,854 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 14,470 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.13% or 4,184 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 129,845 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares to 16.13M shares, valued at $282.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. $22,583 worth of stock was sold by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.