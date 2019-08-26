Blackstone Group LP Increases Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding Raised by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 87,347 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 652,689 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 896,600 were reported by Clough Prtnrs L P. Macquarie Gru Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,006 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Numerixs Invest Tech Inc owns 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,631 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 24,366 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Oppenheimer Inc reported 14,386 shares. Bessemer Group owns 4,471 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27M shares to 16.13M shares, valued at $282.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 89,275 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,675 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).