Blackstone Group LP Holds Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); Landstar Sys (LSTR) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted Holding by $691,605

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 43,543 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 37,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 42,518 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 263,527 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 43,178 shares. Gruss & Incorporated holds 4% or 110,659 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,471 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cls Investments Llc holds 0% or 669 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Counsel invested in 78,941 shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.29% or 105,860 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Botty Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 226,129 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moors & Cabot reported 0.06% stake. The New Jersey-based Round Table Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 46,872 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27M shares to 16.13M shares, valued at $282.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 73,320 shares to 133,476 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 192,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,034 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).