Blackstone Group LP Holds Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Parthenon Lowered by $442,929 Its Stake

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 22,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 24,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.34. About 106,697 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 28,471 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.61 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, February 8.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00M shares to 179.95 million shares, valued at $4.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

