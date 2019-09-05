Blackstone Group LP Holds Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); Cibc Asset Management Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 42,882 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 48,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 47,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 580,223 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jrm Invest Counsel Ltd Company has invested 8.72% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0% or 261,042 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 767,995 shares. Group One Trading LP owns 1,608 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 14,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Pecaut & invested 0.68% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 207,231 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cibc Ww stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 105,860 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 209,400 shares. Edgemoor Invest Inc reported 1.87% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 250,477 shares. Maryland-based Campbell Invest Adviser Lc has invested 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Optimum Investment owns 500 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My K.I.S.S. Pick In The Commercial Mortgage REIT Sector: Blackstone Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Td Asset stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Chesley Taft Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fjarde Ap holds 163,515 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Welch Grp holds 3.18% or 149,621 shares. Covington Invest Advsr reported 1.21% stake. Carderock Mngmt owns 8,932 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3,693 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Huber Cap Management Ltd Co reported 12,500 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.11% or 27,626 shares. 10 invested in 0.19% or 4,662 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Corporation holds 2.53% or 24,391 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.06% or 98,599 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,084 shares.