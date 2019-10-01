Blackstone Group LP Holding in Redwood Tr (RWT) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) by $5.80 Million

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 701,591 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 18/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator McGuire’s Great Redwood Trail approved in Senate committee; 22/03/2018 – Redwood Software Announces First Industry Robotic Licensing Model to Revolutionize Transparent Marketplace Pricing; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 09/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN PATENT AND PATENT APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Goodwin Relocates Growing Silicon Valley Office to Downtown Redwood City; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Earns 3.5 Star Corporate Shared Responsibility Score

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 207,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 247,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06M, down from 454,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 3.96 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of stock.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07 million for 20.97 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Corvex Management L P, New York-based fund reported 20.56M shares. Axa owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 26,003 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership reported 18.95 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 2.52 million shares. Cwm Limited Company reported 140 shares. 22,980 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 7.26M shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,527 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 321,627 shares. 16,203 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 51.54 million shares. Daiwa Grp has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 25,101 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) by 71,000 shares to 367,200 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 98,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centric Brands Inc by 300,080 shares to 26.22 million shares, valued at $107.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd.

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.12M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 479,167 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 25,400 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 7,879 shares. Victory invested in 0.02% or 472,620 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 5,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.40 million are held by Boston Ptnrs. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 12,087 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.18% or 429,997 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 50,100 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 1.17M shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 507,464 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 2.98% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 1.32 million shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company has 61,256 shares.