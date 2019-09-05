Blackstone Group LP Holding in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Victory Capital Management Increases Position in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.19M market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 416,179 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 403.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 499,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 623,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, up from 123,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 403,274 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $184.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

