Blackstone Group LP Holding in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Lowered by $46.00 Million; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 631,422 shares traded or 15.63% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 66.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 372,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 930,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.99 million, up from 557,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity. Shares for $43.24 million were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. on Friday, March 22.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $184.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 75,700 shares to 77,300 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 335,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.