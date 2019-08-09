Blackstone Group LP Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Increased by $2.56 Million; Nike Cl B Com Stk (NKE) Share Value Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 71,405 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NKE) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 1.04M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares to 87,217 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.26M shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Co reported 32,072 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 76 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Lpl Limited Com holds 0.02% or 201,580 shares in its portfolio. 78,941 were reported by Meridian Counsel. Utd Automobile Association holds 35,571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group stated it has 166,862 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 76,107 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 56,495 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 157,471 shares. New England Research And Mngmt Incorporated reported 20,250 shares stake. St Johns Investment Com Ltd Com reported 220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And holds 0.17% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 15,475 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability Com owns 13,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest Corp has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 24,195 shares. Monetta Financial reported 21,000 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.16% or 27,404 shares. Kwmg Limited Company invested in 428 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) invested in 1.72% or 15,266 shares. 9,178 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Lc. L And S Advisors has 97,919 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.5% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 21,307 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 616,761 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr invested in 2.1% or 131,710 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd accumulated 6,513 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc reported 9,206 shares stake. Mcmillion Capital Inc has 3.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alps Advsrs stated it has 38,939 shares.