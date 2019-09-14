Blackstone Group LP Has Upped Its Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) as Stock Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Cut Holding by $960,000

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 158,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.90M, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 700,158 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 52,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, down from 57,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS DAILY ACTIVE USERS ROSE IN U.S. AND CANADA FROM A QUARTER EARLIER, REVERSING PREVIOUS QUARTER’S DECLINE; 06/04/2018 – Facebook backs U.S. regulation of internet political ads; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their personal data; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Faces Bipartisan Call to Address Trust Gap; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 421,800 shares to 552,000 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,175 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 62,817 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 19,505 shares. 42,972 are owned by Spirit Of America Corp. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Round Table Lc invested in 9,500 shares. Aqr Limited Company invested in 140,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 33,859 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Evergreen Capital Lc owns 6,275 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Public Employees Retirement reported 212,926 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mackenzie holds 0% or 16,577 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century stated it has 13,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 445 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.