Blackstone Group LP Has Upped Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $2.56 Million; As Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Price Declined, Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lifted Holding

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 3,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 33,130 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.15 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 2,350 shares to 42,780 shares, valued at $512.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

