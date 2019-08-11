Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position; Nokota Management LP Raised Its Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Position by $1.75 Million

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 411,052 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 102,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glendon Capital Management LP invested 3.07% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 144,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 196,235 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Voya Management invested in 0% or 101,998 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Lc holds 2.82M shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 544 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 22,947 shares. Oakworth holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Creative Planning holds 20,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 2,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 46,900 shares. Interest Group reported 34,661 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 256,997 shares to 523,186 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares to 87,217 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot holds 24,820 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Opus Grp Inc Inc Llc invested in 0.27% or 29,388 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 660,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Com owns 82,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 105,860 shares. 16,225 are held by Rothschild Inv Il. The Maryland-based Fincl Advantage has invested 2.26% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 45,179 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 12,929 shares. 29,443 were reported by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 1.03M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Paradigm Mngmt accumulated 41,500 shares. West Virginia-based Security has invested 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).