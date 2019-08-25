Blackstone Group LP Has Lifted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $2.56 Million; Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Market Value Rose

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 420,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 147,344 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 568,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98 million shares traded or 93.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 12/03/2018 – General Electric axes top-executive bonuses for first time; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 125,213 shares to 215,954 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 39,453 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The California-based Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Vgi Prtn Pty holds 5.69% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5.61 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust Co has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Huntington National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 397,409 shares. Gradient Investments Llc owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,746 shares. Montecito Natl Bank Tru owns 16,228 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.38% stake. Hartline Corp invested in 0.08% or 30,893 shares. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 12,858 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company accumulated 1,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Co Bancorp reported 897,777 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.12% or 97,310 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 520,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company invested in 4,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,186 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 105,860 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Llc invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 193,367 were reported by Private Advsr. Stanley stated it has 48,238 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 35,571 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 30,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 111,961 shares. Grs Advsr Lc stated it has 372,071 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 40,661 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 56,495 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 8.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13M shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

