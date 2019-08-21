Blackstone Group LP Has Increased Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $2.56 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Raised by Ctc Llc

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 391,848 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $17.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.2. About 1.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video)

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50M shares to 27.26M shares, valued at $169.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank & owns 1,387 shares. Boston owns 1.38M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,077 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Orinda Asset Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 50,000 shares. 10,858 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 87,183 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Lc reported 7,238 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,807 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv reported 6,950 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 40,661 shares. 10,637 are owned by Pnc Financial Ser Gru. Botty Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 3,350 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,751 were reported by Shikiar Asset Mgmt. Vgi Prns Pty Limited holds 17.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 95,693 shares. Contravisory Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,225 were accumulated by Front Barnett Ltd Limited Liability Company. Horizon Serv Limited Liability Com reported 211 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 84,588 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 305 shares. 6,544 are held by Hilton Ltd Com. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp owns 111 shares. Bragg Financial holds 0.75% or 3,225 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 2.30M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 93,384 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) by 24,519 shares to 45,032 shares, valued at $855.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,328 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).

