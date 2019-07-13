Blackstone Group LP Has Boosted Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); As Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Valuation Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Has Increased Position

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 5,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 70,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 1.98 million shares traded or 33.61% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.14 million shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Beck Ltd Liability stated it has 89,530 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. New York-based Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York has 0.13% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Argi Invest Serv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 7,238 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 669 are held by Cls Invests Limited. Botty Investors Llc invested in 3,350 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 11,245 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 226,129 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,000 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Barnett & Communications accumulated 9,432 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,504 shares to 70,895 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,294 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 423,323 are owned by Nordea Inv Management. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has 20,159 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications holds 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 1,819 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.13% stake. Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Nomura Asset Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 28,672 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 4,678 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,090 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Illinois-based Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 60,000 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).