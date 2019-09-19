Blackstone Group LP Decreased Stake in Redwood Tr (RWT) as Market Value Rose; As Celgene Corp. (CELG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 211.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 9,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 14,646 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 4,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 2.11 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 1.63 million shares traded or 63.68% up from the average. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 03/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Earns 3.5 Star Corporate Shared Responsibility Score; 18/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator McGuire’s Great Redwood Trail approved in Senate committee; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 20/04/2018 – DJ Redwood Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RWT); 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started th; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q EPS 50c

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd by 35,143 shares to 95,143 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centric Brands Inc by 300,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Liability owns 43,215 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 3.18M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Colony Ltd Liability invested in 14,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Na reported 239 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Corp holds 83,637 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 94,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 73,487 shares. Pnc Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,145 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Boston Ptnrs owns 0.03% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 1.40 million shares. 117,595 are held by Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated.

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 9/3: (LL) (COUP) (BOX) Higher; (SUP) (SB) (TSN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Redwood Trust plans $175M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), A Stock That Climbed 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Redwood Trust Declares $0.30 Per Share Dividend For The Third Quarter Of 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.12M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,634 shares. First Personal Ser reported 339 shares. Maple Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,354 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Co invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.65% or 16,540 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 206 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares stake. 6,445 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 28,122 shares. Omni Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.84 million shares for 8.98% of their portfolio. Zweig stated it has 270,217 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Ltd Com invested 3.68% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Neumann Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6,275 shares. 986 were accumulated by Architects.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Index (IWR) by 6,380 shares to 27,019 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche X Tracks Msci Eafe (DBEF) by 120,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,472 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ).