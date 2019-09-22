Blackstone Group LP Cut Stake in Redwood Tr (RWT) by $11.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Position Held by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 1.95 million shares traded or 87.16% up from the average. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment In 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Year Purchase Option For Remainder Of Company; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Purpose Investments Inc. Announces the Amalgamation of Redwood Asset Management Inc. Into Purpose Investments Inc; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment in 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Yr Purchase Option for Remainder of Co; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 18/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator McGuire’s Great Redwood Trail approved in Senate committee

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 15,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 63,146 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 47,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.13M for 10.91 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.31M shares to 23.65M shares, valued at $499.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 34,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 20,413 shares to 5,358 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,902 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

