Blackstone Group LP Cut Position in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) as Stock Price Rose; As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Stake by $68.82 Million

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 152,726 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 17.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 107.59M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.24M, down from 124.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 6.63M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX EBITDA GENERATION EXPECTED STRONGER IN COMING QTRS: IR; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,600 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com owns 258,689 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 112 shares. 24,600 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,164 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 0% or 567 shares. Citigroup holds 10,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 389,993 shares. Blackstone Lp stated it has 2.04 million shares. Laurion L P, a New York-based fund reported 96,829 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 200 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 28,077 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 1.04M shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 479,514 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $184.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 553,250 shares to 17.07 million shares, valued at $1.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 4.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 59.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).