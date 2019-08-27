Blackstone Group LP Cut Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stake by $46.00 Million; Tctc Holdings Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,968 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 36,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 520,303 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 38,412 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 325,000 shares to 525,700 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NanoString closes 5.2M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

