Blackstone Group LP Continues to Hold Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); As Stamps.Com (STMP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Capital International Investors Decreased Stake by $2.24 Million

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 27,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 84,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 15,469 shares. 27,410 were reported by Wellington Shields & Comm Limited Liability. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 24,158 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 1.11M shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hightower Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 29,443 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 11,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stanley accumulated 0.4% or 48,238 shares. Brave Asset invested in 1.77% or 91,836 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 2.06M shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00 million shares to 179.95M shares, valued at $4.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,217 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. 654 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares with value of $22,583 were sold by Armer Douglas N..

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Habiger David C bought $49,980 worth of stock or 572 shares.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $9.87M for 21.05 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.