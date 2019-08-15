Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Shareholder Rothschild Investment Has Boosted Position; Swedbank Lowered Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & (JPM) by $62.06 Million as Stock Rose

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 13,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 39,867 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 26,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 994,980 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – Blackstone bids for Spain’s Hispania for 17.45 euros a share; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone To Acquire Center For Autism And Related Disorders (CARD); 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – Operations of Blackstone-Backed International Market Centers Include High Point Market; 23/04/2018 – Blackstone Asks Spain’s Market Regulator to Approve Bid for Hispania; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 25/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Blackstone’s Indiabulls deal includes two Mumbai office properties; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS

Swedbank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & (JPM) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 614,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.98 million, down from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 4.09 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers Inc reported 6,000 shares stake. Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Company reported 26,705 shares stake. Advisory Rech has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 20,020 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 11,087 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 90,895 shares. 10 holds 0.8% or 107,002 shares. 13,644 are held by First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division. Grassi Inv holds 0.34% or 65,900 shares in its portfolio. 28,600 are held by Barrett Asset Limited Liability Com. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 17,171 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Co. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 17,808 shares. Marvin And Palmer Inc reported 3.8% stake. Parametric Port Lc, Washington-based fund reported 498,277 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,505 shares to 3,234 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,855 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Blackstone Hires Limin Wang as a Managing Director in Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Prologis Gobbles Up Chunk Of Industrial Real Estate In $4 Billion Deal – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone (BX) Strategic Partners Closes Eighth Fund at $11.1 Billion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 295,684 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartline Invest has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 261.16M were accumulated by Vanguard Inc. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 81,134 shares. Chilton Mngmt Lc has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 8,886 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 212,491 are owned by Qci Asset New York. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp owns 169,040 shares. Round Table Ser Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,764 shares. 78,158 are held by Punch & Assoc Investment Mgmt. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 471,541 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 20,429 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 6,780 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 93,450 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $149.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 128,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).