Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Upped Its Position by $907,500; As Yelp (YELP) Stock Value Declined, Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $4.02 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 118,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,100 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, down from 534,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 581,748 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/04/2018 – The Great Blackstone Swaps Saga Just Became a Whole Lot Crazier; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman Says High Yield Faces Needed Disruption; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone To Acquire Center For Autism And Related Disorders (CARD); 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Intend to Distribute Portion of After-Tax Proceeds to Unitholders, Resulting in Expected Incremental 30c/Unit to Be Distributed Over Next 3 Qtrs; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN COMMENTS AT ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN CONF; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.53; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- REQUIRED TO PAY $112 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO BRE LANDMARK PARENT, UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares to 45,298 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,637 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $154,681 activity. Ramsay Alan also sold $4,861 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.50M for 80.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 34,678 shares to 79,678 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings.