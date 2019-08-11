Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Raised Its Stake by $907,500; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered by $1.60 Million Its Position

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: This Month Received About $580M of Pretax Proceeds in Connection With Concluding GSO’s Investment Sub-Advisory Relationship With FS Investments; 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q EPS 53c; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tripp Smith, co-founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to leave firm- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6; 29/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE – INDIABULLS PROPERTIES PVT LTD, INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE CO PVT LTD HAVE BECOME 50:50 JV OF CO AND BLACKSTONE; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 250,841 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10 million, down from 266,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares to 628,998 shares, valued at $70.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,407 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc. Del (NYSE:GPS) by 34,108 shares to 121,398 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,163 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).