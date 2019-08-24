Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted Position; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Lifted by $326,646 Its Position

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 25/04/2018 – BOFA: STOCKHOLDER INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR PROPOSAL DID NOT PASS

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 3.96M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD – BLACKSTONE AGREES TO ACQUIRE VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares to 232,579 shares, valued at $24.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,514 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

