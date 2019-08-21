Blackstone Group LP (BX) Valuation Rose While Salient Trust Company Lta Cut by $403,750 Its Position; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Upped Holding in Equifax (EFX)

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.75. About 1.07 million shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 04/04/2018 – Massachusetts may sue Equifax over data breach, judge rules; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 11,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 205,951 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 217,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 5.29 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF U.S. TREAS; 15/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: INTL MARKET CENTERS & AMERICASMART TO COMBINE; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON PORTFOLIO; 16/03/2018 – Mosman in Talks With Blackstone Oil and Gas to Increase Arkoma Stake; 04/05/2018 – CIRSA MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON PROPOSED BLACKSTONE PURCHASE; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Equifax Inc (EFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 300,900 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $96.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 23,517 shares to 50,355 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.