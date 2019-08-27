Blackstone Group LP (BX) Valuation Rose While Gruss & Co Cut Its Position; Water Island Capital Raised Its U S G (USG) Stake

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 52,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 869,818 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME WAS $792 MILLION ($0.65/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER, ON $1.7 BILLION OF TOTAL SEGMENT REVENUES; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN HILTON; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – BLACKSTONE’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY STAKE IN ROCKPOINT; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – 10 POTENTIAL BUYERS EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS, GOT NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION, & ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 172.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 946,939 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.77 million, up from 548,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – USG Responds to Knauf’s “Vote No” Campaign; 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF ON POTENTIAL SALE; 11/05/2018 – USG’s four director nominees fail to win shareholder backing; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.17M for 21.13 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

