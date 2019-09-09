Blackstone Group LP (BX) Valuation Rose While Financial Architects Lowered Position; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding Has Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management Llc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 9,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 10,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 27/05/2018 – IOF:ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone Backs Closing Hovnanian CDS ‘Loophole’, Says Goodman (Video); 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q EPS 53c; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 1377.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 82,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 88,064 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 5,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 1.18M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $696.58 million for 21.34 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

