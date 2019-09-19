Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Value Rose While Tiger Management Has Lifted Position; Woodstock Has Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $342,720 as Stock Value Rose

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 973,647 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.25 million, up from 921,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 1.72M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – Blackstone To Acquire Center For Autism And Related Disorders (CARD); 14/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Said to Choose London IPO Over Stake Sale; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BACK EX-GLG MANAGER’S HEDGE-FUND STARTUP; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST – ABOUT 99.66% OF UNITS REPRESENTED WERE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone bids for Spain’s Hispania for 17.45 euros a share; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone plans sale of remaining stake in Hilton- Bloomberg

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, down from 36,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $224.23. About 310,927 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 1.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Ny invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,785 were reported by Aspen Inv Management. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 5,057 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fragasso Inc invested 0.63% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,427 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research accumulated 0.08% or 1,000 shares. Hemenway Tru Communication Limited Liability Company reported 2,552 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arvest Bankshares Division has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 22,735 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 432 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,175 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.60 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares to 12,001 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).