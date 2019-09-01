Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Price Rose While Leavell Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.03 Million; As Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) Stock Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 25/04/2018 – Blackstone Gets Strong Bids for Calif. Offices; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Financial Post: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JON GRAY COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK FIN SERV CONF; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman & CEO, The Blackstone Group; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone offers peek into private equity’s UK gender pay gap; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) by 249.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 44,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 62,272 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 17,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 52,213 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1466 insider buys, and 0 sales for $20.08 million activity. The insider Vested Trust for Margaret Pollard Rankin bought 6 shares worth $390. Rankin Lynne T had bought 25 shares worth $1,244 on Thursday, June 13. 4 shares were bought by David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Helen Charles Williams 2004 Trust, worth $199. $65 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Kuipers Matilda Alan on Friday, April 26. $107 worth of stock was bought by Trust for Children of Julia Kuipers fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers on Tuesday, June 25. The insider BTR 2012 GST Trust for Anne F. Rankin bought 264 shares worth $13,139.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Curbstone Management Corporation has 1.04% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 61,022 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 14,345 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 11,553 shares. Chase Counsel has 11,940 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 30,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Co Inc invested in 0% or 7,019 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 129,753 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Martingale Asset LP holds 0.01% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 12,602 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 21,368 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 10,070 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Ameritas Prtnrs holds 907 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CVX) by 190,100 shares to 474,000 shares, valued at $58.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fbl Finl Group Inc (NYSE:FFG) by 91,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,146 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares to 114,021 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,149 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De owns 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 128,096 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 12,060 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 47,786 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,034 shares. 35,500 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.06% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 3.03 million shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 136,956 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 6.51 million were reported by Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company. 165,000 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Hallmark Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 11,225 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 405,240 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. E&G Advisors Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 45,102 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.02% or 1,130 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 20,900 shares.