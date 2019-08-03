Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake Has Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Increased Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) as Share Price Were Volatile

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.35M shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors; 24/05/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement with Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INTEND TO MAKE A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF $0.30 PER UNIT IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD PARTNERS HIRES TINA PHAM FROM BLACKSTONE; 27/05/2018 – IOF:ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 29,620 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,773 shares to 13,391 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,340 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset invested in 136,956 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Dt Investment Prns Lc holds 115,075 shares. Moreover, Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.48% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Burns J W & Communication Ny holds 11,452 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associates Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Colony Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 40,180 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 11,928 shares. Markel accumulated 1.17 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 9,882 shares. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7,619 shares. 8,861 are owned by Hilltop. American Century Cos Inc holds 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 7,873 shares. Chilton Company Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.31 million shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. 1,000 are owned by Washington Bankshares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock 2022 Global Income O by 41,805 shares to 188,298 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 189,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,617 shares, and cut its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti.