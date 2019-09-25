Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake Has Raised by Focused Wealth Management Inc; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $950,621

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 6,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 21,425 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 14,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93M shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 11.44 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Group’s Assets Advance 22% to Record $450 Billion; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SEES INDIVIDUALS COMPRISING HALF OF BX ASSETS IN 10 YRS; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 04/04/2018 – BX, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA EXECUTE MOU ON INVESTMENT VEHICLE; 06/03/2018 – Joan Solotar Says Blackstone Is Creating ‘Bespoke’ Alt-Asset Products (Video); 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE SELLS $352M LONDON OFFICE BUILDING TO KOREAN VENTURE; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 10 accumulated 104,121 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 0.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 15,654 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc reported 325 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Duncker Streett has invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bailard reported 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mariner Limited Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 59,542 shares. Holderness Invests accumulated 34,194 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Winch Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 10,874 were accumulated by Virtu Llc. Riverpark Cap Lc holds 5.18% or 545,233 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 124,272 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 6,676 shares to 37,649 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,569 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone -1.2% after losing a bull – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Premium Unjustified For Steady Dividend Income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone launches last-mile logistics real estate company in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – International Business Times” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,486 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.12% or 3,256 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Century Incorporated invested in 0.82% or 5.88M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.19% or 543,496 shares. North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Lc has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 33,504 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv has 44,955 shares. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Navellier Associates invested in 0.06% or 2,628 shares. M Securities Incorporated reported 12,823 shares stake. Terril Brothers reported 1,776 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).